General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ Investigations December 30, 2016

General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and"...

Continue Reading

Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet December 30, 2016

Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the ...

Continue Reading

Tough Egyptian economic conditions will improve in 6 months, says Sisi December 29, 2016

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that tough economic conditions in Egypt would improve in six months and called on businessmen and investors to help the government curb price increases."......

Continue Reading

Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh airports apply biometric ID system for employees December 29, 2016

The Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation began applying biometric ID system for employees in Hurghada and Sharm"...

Continue Reading
﻿

Top News

Most Popular Articles

Weather

Stock Market

Contact US | Powered by CNPHUB.com - All Rights Reserved