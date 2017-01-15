January 15, 2017

318 ships transit Suez Canal last week carrying 17.26m tonnes

Suez Canal traffic data showed that 318 ships transited the canal, with a total load of 17.26m tonnes, between 6-12 January.

An average of 45.43 ships transited the canal per day during that period, with an average load of 2.47m tonnes per day. The average load per ship was about 54,280 tonnes"...

31 firms participate in 2nd phase of feed-in tariff projects worth $3bn January 16, 2017

Thirty-one companies operating in the field of renewable energy are participating in the second phase of the feed-in tariff"...

Government to Focus on grants, investing in Egyptian Citizens: Nasr January 16, 2017

The Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Sahar Nasr met with journalists covering parliamentary affairs at the Parliament"...

Sweden, ITIDA discuss cooperation in innovation, entrepreneurship January 16, 2017

Asmaa Hosni, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), met with Swedish ambassador to Egypt Charlotta"...

After extensive struggles, new investment law emerges to regulate rhythm of Egypt’s economy January 16, 2017

The Egyptian economic authorities are racing against time to regulate the rhythm of the economic scene. The cabinet had recently approved the new investment draft law through which it hopes to attract more investments that contribute to increasing...

Egypt’s Sisi, Germany’s Merkel discuss bilateral relations, recent terrorist attacks January 14, 2017

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Friday via phone call bilateral relations between the two countries as well as recent regional and international developments, state news agency MENA reported.

During the call, both parties exchanged"...

Egypt increases prices of 3,000 traded drugs January 11, 2017

Egypt’s Ministry of Health has increased the prices of 3,000 drugs out of 12,000 varieties on market, Egypt Independent reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of Health and Population Ahmed Emad El-Din"...

